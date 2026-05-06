Nestlé will keep Nespresso capsule production in Switzerland
Nestlé has no intention of relocating its Nespresso capsule production outside Switzerland, despite US tariffs, Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil told CH Media in an interview on Wednesday.
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The food group, which has its headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, is currently examining the possibility of the US government refunding customs duties, explained the 50-year-old CEO, who took up his post last autumn. For this reason, the relocation of Nespresso production is not being considered, he said.
Commenting on US tariffs and trade barriers, he added: “We can have an opinion on the political aspects. Nestlé, on the other hand, is concentrating on how best to manage the situation. We are continuing to invest, despite the tariffs. We have a long-term vision and we are adapting to changes in the market.”
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Meanwhile, Nestlé is continuing its global cost-cutting programme. Between 2026 and the end of 2027, 16,000 jobs will be cut, including around 12,000 administrative positions.
Navratil said these cuts were part of an efficiency strategy aimed at financing investments in growth sectors. Switzerland will not be disproportionately affected, he said.
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In future, the Vevey-based group will focus more on four key areas: coffee, animal nutrition, nutrition and health, and food and snacks.
Growth remains the company’s main objective, said Navratil. Despite geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, he was confident that Nestlé would remain resilient thanks to its global presence.
Adapted from French by AI/sb
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