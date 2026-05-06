Nestlé will keep Nespresso capsule production in Switzerland

Nespresso set up three production centres in French-speaking Switzerland, the first of which opened in Orbe in the early 2000s, the second opened in Avenches in 2009 and the third opened in Romont, in canton Fribourg, in 2015. Keystone-SDA

Nestlé has no intention of relocating its Nespresso capsule production outside Switzerland, despite US tariffs, Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil told CH Media in an interview on Wednesday.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Nestlé veut maintenir sa production de capsules Nespresso en Suisse Original Read more: Nestlé veut maintenir sa production de capsules Nespresso en Suisse

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The food group, which has its headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, is currently examining the possibility of the US government refunding customs duties, explained the 50-year-old CEO, who took up his post last autumn. For this reason, the relocation of Nespresso production is not being considered, he said.

Commenting on US tariffs and trade barriers, he added: “We can have an opinion on the political aspects. Nestlé, on the other hand, is concentrating on how best to manage the situation. We are continuing to invest, despite the tariffs. We have a long-term vision and we are adapting to changes in the market.”

More

More Workplace New Nestlé boss plots strategic overhaul to reignite growth This content was published on The Swiss food giant is under pressure to slim down following a tumultuous period. Read more: New Nestlé boss plots strategic overhaul to reignite growth

Meanwhile, Nestlé is continuing its global cost-cutting programme. Between 2026 and the end of 2027, 16,000 jobs will be cut, including around 12,000 administrative positions.

Navratil said these cuts were part of an efficiency strategy aimed at financing investments in growth sectors. Switzerland will not be disproportionately affected, he said.

More

More Agribusiness Nestlé to cut thousands of jobs in next two years This content was published on The new CEO of the Swiss food giant Nestlé, Philipp Navratil, announced the company plans to cut 16,000 jobs globally over two years. Read more: Nestlé to cut thousands of jobs in next two years

In future, the Vevey-based group will focus more on four key areas: coffee, animal nutrition, nutrition and health, and food and snacks.

Growth remains the company’s main objective, said Navratil. Despite geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, he was confident that Nestlé would remain resilient thanks to its global presence.

Adapted from French by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories