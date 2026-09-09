New Swiss alliance backs electricity agreement with EU

Keystone / Valentin Flauraud

Businesses and energy companies launched a new alliance in Bern on Wednesday to back an electricity agreement with the European Union (EU). The group says the deal is key to ensuring a secure and affordable electricity supply.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Une nouvelle alliance promeut l’accord électrique avec l’UE Original Read more: Une nouvelle alliance promeut l’accord électrique avec l’UE

The Swiss Electricity Agreement Alliance brings together businesses and energy companies. It says an agreement is essential to maintain grid stability, as Switzerland relies on electricity imports, particularly in winter.

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Without an agreement, Switzerland would have little say over European market rules, increasing uncertainty and risk. “Grid stability is safer and more efficient when it is ensured collectively,” said Swissgrid CEO Yves Zumwald. In the long term, the agreement will help reduce electricity costs.

The organisation is campaigning for an agreement without a so-called Swiss finish – additional Swiss regulations regarded as excessive. It also aims to raise public awareness of the deal’s benefits ahead of any future referendum.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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