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Novartis to close site in Germany and cut 220 jobs

Novartis closes plant in Germany, 220 jobs away
Novartis says the production site in ​Wehr, Germany, which manufactures tablets and capsules, is no longer competitive. Keystone-SDA

Swiss drugmaker Novartis says it will cut around 220 jobs in Germany as part ​of the planned ​closure of a production site in Wehr ⁠by the end of ​2028.

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Novartis to close site in Germany and cut 220 jobs
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Novartis says the production site in ​Wehr, Germany, which manufactures tablets and capsules, is no longer competitive.

“We are aware of the uncertainty that this announcement brings to our colleagues in Wehr,” Steffen Lang, head of production at Novartis, said in a statement.

The group promises transparent and respectful cooperation with employees and the municipal authorities concerned.

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Novartis opens seventh plant in the United States

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Swiss pharma firm Novartis plans seventh US plant

This content was published on Novartis is expanding its production capacity in the United States, with the announcement of a new site in Morrisville, North Carolina. This plant will bring to seven the number of new sites planned as part of its $23 billion investment plan.

Read more: Swiss pharma firm Novartis plans seventh US plant

Novartis assures that the closure will not jeopardise patient supplies and reaffirms its commitment to Germany, where the company employs 2,600 staff at six sites.

Meanwhile, Novartis has announced that it will invest €35 million (CHF32 million) in a new cancer therapy plant in Halle, Saxony-Anhalt, which is expected to be operational in 2027.

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