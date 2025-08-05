One in three new vehicles in Switzerland are plug-ins

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The Swiss car market grew in July, thanks to a carryover of registrations from June. Since the start of the year, the decline has been close to 5%.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

During the month under review, 19,629 passenger cars were registered in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein, an increase of 6.5% over the previous year, according to a press release issued by Auto-Suisse on Tuesday.

However, the association qualifies this growth, explaining that some of June’s registrations could not be processed until the following month, “which has an impact on the monthly comparison”. Since the start of the year, the decline has been much greater than in neighbouring countries, with a fall of 4.9% for the first seven months, it points out.

Increase in market share

With 4,083 new pure electric vehicles on the road in July, the year-on-year increase was 18.9%. This brings their total market share to 20.8%.

If we add to this the 2,406 plug-in hybrids (up 54.9% on July 2024), which represent a market share of 12.3%, we obtain a market share of 33.1% for so-called plug-in vehicles, a gain of 6.1% on the same period last year.

In the first seven months of the year, the market share of plug-in vehicles among newly registered passenger cars was 31%.

