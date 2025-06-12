PostFinance recruits former Credit Suisse executive as Chief Financial Officer

PostFinance recruits former Credit Suisse executive as CFO Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

PostFinance has found a replacement for its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kurt Fuchs, who resigned at the end of February. Claudio Gaugler, a former Credit Suisse executive, will take up his post on September 1.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr PostFinance recrute un ancien dirigeant de Credit Suisse comme CFO Original Read more: PostFinance recrute un ancien dirigeant de Credit Suisse comme CFO

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Gaugler, 40, will join the management board of the financial arm of Swiss Post. He has more than 15 years’ professional experience in the field of finance and has held senior positions at Credit Suisse and UBS in Switzerland and abroad since 2010, PostFinance said in a statement published on Thursday.

Since 2023, he has been CFO of Credit Suisse Asset Management, the asset management unit, and “among other things, oversaw the financial integration of UBS” following the takeover of the former number two Swiss bank by its competitor in March 2023.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch