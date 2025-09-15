SWISS boss says relocations at Lufthansa bring more efficiency

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) CEO Jens Fehlinger has defended the planned relocation of tasks within the Lufthansa Group. In an interview with the SonntagsBlick, he emphasised that SWISS would remain an independent airline with its own brand and management in Zurich.

However, as a subsidiary of Lufthansa, SWISS is still affected by the group-wide bundling. For example, tasks in the areas of IT systems and route planning will be moved to Frankfurt in order to utilise synergies and increase efficiency, said Fehlinger.

He left open whether this will lead to job cuts: “It would be naive to rule out reductions in personnel. But that is not our goal and is always the very last measure.” The relocation of jobs between Zurich and Frankfurt is also possible.

+ Lufthansa restructuring to impact SWISS operationsExternal link

In response to questions about a recent trip to the US, Fehlinger said he was there for industry and economic discussions. For the Lufthansa Group, it is crucial that the Swiss economy functions: “We need a functioning, healthy economy that we can connect with the world.” In this context, according to Fehlinger, the Group is also looking into the possibility of importing Boeing aircraft via Switzerland in future.

