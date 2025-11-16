Report: Swiss Federal Railways boss received death threats after contract awarded to Siemens
Vincent Ducrot, CEO of Swiss Federal Railways, received death threats after awarding the German group Siemens an order for 116 new double-decker trains worth CHF2.1 billion ($2.6 billion), to the detriment of the Swiss railway manufacturer Stadler, according to SonntagsBlick newspaper.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
People speaking on condition of anonymity have accused Ducrot of treason, which necessitated close protection of the rail official for several days, SonntagsBlickExternal link wrote on Sunday.
Federal Railways told the paper that it was taking these reactions seriously, without providing further details. “The position of CEO of Swiss Federal Railways is a high-profile one, like those of other business leaders or politicians. We see this when controversial decisions are made,” the company said.
The Federal Office of Police (fedpol) said it was adapting protection measures according to the situation, but is not commenting on the matter, for security reasons.
Special protection
It is highly unusual for a Federal Railways director to require personal protection, according to SonntagsBlick. The paper said the last person to receive such protection was Andreas Meyer, Ducrot’s predecessor, in 2008. He received death threats due to the planned closure of the Federal Railways’ Cargo workshops in Bellinzona in canton Ticino.
More
Stadler Rail plans to appeal Siemens’ big Swiss rail contract
For its part, Stadler Rail, sidelined in favour of its German competitor, said a week ago that it was considering appealing against the decision.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.