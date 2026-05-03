Riots erupt in Zurich in May 1 aftermath

Riots in the city of Zurich in the aftermath of 1 May Keystone-SDA

Riots broke out on the fringes of an unauthorised demonstration in Zurich's district 4 on Saturday night. On the way to the city centre, the city police pushed the demonstration back and eventually broke it up.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Krawalle in der Stadt Zürich im Nachgang des 1. Mai Original Read more: Krawalle in der Stadt Zürich im Nachgang des 1. Mai

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The demonstration marched along Hohlstrasse towards the city centre after midnight, according to Zurich city police on Sunday. The police officers positioned there were attacked with bottles, stones and fireworks. A police car was also damaged.

According to the statement, the police forced the participants of the rally back to the skater park at the Bäckeranlage in district 4 and eventually dispersed the rally. The unauthorised demonstration had previously set off from this very location.

According to the police, demonstrators caused damage to property, barricaded an access road and started a fire. This was extinguished by the professional fire brigade from Zurich’s protection and rescue service. The police had no reports of injuries on Sunday. Investigations into the amount of property damage are currently underway, they said.

The riots were first reported by 20 Minuten during the night. The news website spoke of a street battle between left-wing extremists and the police.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

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