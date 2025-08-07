Swiss lift manufacturer Schindler receives order for Bogotá Metro
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss lift manufacturer Schindler receives order for Bogotá Metro
Swiss multinational Schindler has secured an order in Colombia. The company from canton Lucerne will supply all the lifts and escalators for the first line of the new elevated railway system in the capital Bogotá.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Schindler erhält Auftrag für Metro Bogotá
Original
Schindler announced on Thursday that it is the sole bidder for the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2028. The company did not provide details of the order volume in its press release.
According to the Lucerne-based group, it will supply lifts and escalators specially developed for public transport, including barrier-free installations for people with reduced mobility. All equipment is monitored around the clock from a technical centre in the city of Medellín, almost 250 kilometres away.
The 24-kilometre-long metro line comprises 16 stations and will one day transport over one million passengers a day. The fully automated system will be integrated into the existing bus network at ten stations. Construction of the metro began in 2020.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Jucoin to set up Swiss offshoot
This content was published on
Zug's Crypto Valley is getting a new addition. The Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Jucoin will set up its European headquarters in Baar, as the company announced on Wednesday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.