Swiss lift manufacturer Schindler receives order for Bogotá Metro

Schindler receives order for Bogotá Metro Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss multinational Schindler has secured an order in Colombia. The company from canton Lucerne will supply all the lifts and escalators for the first line of the new elevated railway system in the capital Bogotá.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schindler erhält Auftrag für Metro Bogotá Original Read more: Schindler erhält Auftrag für Metro Bogotá

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Schindler announced on Thursday that it is the sole bidder for the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2028. The company did not provide details of the order volume in its press release.

According to the Lucerne-based group, it will supply lifts and escalators specially developed for public transport, including barrier-free installations for people with reduced mobility. All equipment is monitored around the clock from a technical centre in the city of Medellín, almost 250 kilometres away.

The 24-kilometre-long metro line comprises 16 stations and will one day transport over one million passengers a day. The fully automated system will be integrated into the existing bus network at ten stations. Construction of the metro began in 2020.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.