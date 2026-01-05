Swiss inspection firm SGS acquires Indian cybersecurity firm
SGS is strengthening its cybersecurity services business in India. The global certification and inspection group based in Zug has announced it is acquiring the Indian company Panacea Infosec.
This acquisition, the amount of which was not disclosed, is expected to strengthen SGS’s presence in the information security sector and generate at least CHF200 million ($251 million) in additional revenue by 2027. Panacea Infosec employs around 90 people and has customers in the US, the Middle East and Africa.
Panacea Infosec offers secure payment, cybersecurity, data protection and privacy services, according to a statement from the group, which recently moved its headquarters from Geneva to Zug.
