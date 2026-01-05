The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss inspection firm SGS acquires Indian cybersecurity firm

SGS acquires India's Panacea Infosec
SGS acquires India's Panacea Infosec Keystone-SDA
Swiss inspection firm SGS acquires Indian cybersecurity firm
SGS is strengthening its cybersecurity services business in India. The global certification and inspection group based in Zug has announced it is acquiring the Indian company Panacea Infosec.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

This acquisition, the amount of which was not disclosed, is expected to strengthen SGS’s presence in the information security sector and generate at least CHF200 million ($251 million) in additional revenue by 2027. Panacea Infosec employs around 90 people and has customers in the US, the Middle East and Africa.

Panacea Infosec offers secure payment, cybersecurity, data protection and privacy services, according to a statement from the group, which recently moved its headquarters from Geneva to Zug.

