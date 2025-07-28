SIX Swiss exchange sees profit plunge at mid-year

Swiss stock exchange operator SIX had to absorb a further setback to its stake in France’s Worldline in the first six months of the year, causing its profits to fall sharply.

Operating income rose by 4% to CHF823 million ($1 billion), SIX reported on Monday. At constant exchange rates, the increase was 4.7%. Gross operating profit (Ebitda) stabilised at CHF234 million, excluding transformation programme costs estimated at CHF31 million The latter corresponds in particular to one-off personnel and IT infrastructure costs.

The Zurich-based group took a further impairment charge of CHF69.3 million on its 10.5% stake in the French payment and transaction specialist Worldline. Net profit was slashed by 64% to CHF42.2 million. Excluding adjustments on holdings, SIX calculated a net profit of CHF111.5 million (-4%).

