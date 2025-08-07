The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Workplace

Swiss cable cars post positive season despite cold July

Ski lifts, positive season despite cold July
Ski lifts, positive season despite cold July Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss cable cars post positive season despite cold July
Listening: Swiss cable cars post positive season despite cold July

Despite the not always favourable weather in July, the summer season is proving to be a positive one for lifts in Switzerland.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to figures released today by the Swiss Cable Car Association (SBS), in the period from the beginning of May to the end of July, the number of passengers rose by 9% compared to the same months in 2024 at national level, despite a 3% drop in the seventh month of the year.

In comparison with the average of the last five years, an even higher growth of 27% was recorded: a figure that must, however, be put into perspective by taking into account the two years of the pandemic, which led to restrictions and even long interruptions in operations.

However, regional differences remain important. In comparison with 2024, the greatest increase was observed in the Vaud and Fribourg Alps (+27%); the Bernese Oberland shows +14%, Ticino +8% and Valais +6%, while Graubünden remains at a standstill (0%). Compared to the long-term average, the Bernese Oberland (+61%) and Central Switzerland (+42%) stand out, while Ticino makes little progress (+4%) and Graubünden even scores a negative value of -10%.

“The summer season shows how dependent the industry is on nature and weather conditions,” commented SBS Director Berno Stoffel, quoted in a statement. “The industry faces the second half of the summer with optimism: experience shows that, if the weather is favourable, even in the months of August to October it is possible to expect many guests in the mountains.”

Swiss Cable Car Association has around 350 members from every region of the country, including all the large and medium-sized companies in the branch, but also many smaller ones. The association represents the common concerns and interests of its members and promotes their cooperation. The organisation is based in Bern and also runs a training centre in Meiringen in the Bernese Oberland.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
28 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Swiss Abroad: How do you celebrate Swiss National Day where you live?

Do you have any special traditions for Switzerland’s birthday? Let us know where you live and how you usually celebrate.

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR