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Skyguide plans fewer layoffs than originally intended

Skyguide is expected to make half as many redundancies as originally planned
Skyguide is expected to make half as many redundancies as originally planned Keystone-SDA

Swiss air traffic controller Skyguide expects to make half as many redundancies as the 220 layoffs by the end of 2027 as previously announced.

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Skyguide plans fewer layoffs than originally intended
Listening: Skyguide plans fewer layoffs than originally intended
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Keystone-SDA

The posts will be cut, but early retirements will mean fewer forced redundancies, Skyguide said on Monday.

Following the consultation, the company states that voluntary redundancies could further reduce the number of staff made redundant. The aim remains to cut around 200 posts and achieve savings of nearly CHF51 million.

“We are aware that the past few weeks have been a time of great uncertainty and concern for our staff,” said Skyguide’s chief executive, Peter Merz.

A package will be put in place to support those made redundant. The company is facing significant costs. It added that the next steps will continue to be communicated publicly.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR