Swiss firm Stadler Rail will supply eight locomotives to Italy

Stadler Rail: to supply eight locomotives to Italy Keystone-SDA

The Thurgau-based train manufacturer has won a contract to supply eight Eurolight Dual locomotives to Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal, a subsidiary of FS Logistix, a company within the Ferrovie dello Stato group operating in the logistics sector.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Stadler Rail: fornirà otto locomotive in Italia Original Read more: Stadler Rail: fornirà otto locomotive in Italia

The aim is to improve the efficiency, flexibility and sustainability of services on the national rail network, the parties state in a joint press release issued today.

The model in question has been developed specifically to suit the characteristics of the Italian railway network. By combining 3 kV DC electric traction with a diesel engine, the locomotive can operate without interruption on both electrified and non-electrified lines. Characterised by high performance, low weight and a reduced axle load of just 20 tonnes, the locomotive is suitable for use on both main and secondary lines across the whole of Italy, the statement notes.

“This new order demonstrates the value that bi-mode technology brings to operators seeking to maximise operational performance while reducing their environmental footprint,” said Inigo Parra, Executive Vice President Division Spain at Stadler quoted in a press release.

““The acquisition of eight Eurolight Dual locomotives is part of an overall investment programme of approximately €1 billion and will expand our availability of modern, efficient and flexible assets across the Italian network,” stated Sabrina De Filippis, managing director of FS Logistix, who is also quoted in the press release.

The locomotive will be unveiled on September 22 at InnoTrans, the biennial trade fair for the sector held in Berlin.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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