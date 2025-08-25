Stadler wins CHF100 million contract in Sweden

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail has signed a CHF94 million ($117 million) contract with the Swedish company Stockholm Transport (SL). The trainsets are scheduled to be delivered in stages from 2027, with entry into service in 2028.

The contract includes the delivery of ten electric multiple units and an option for up to 31 additional vehicles, according to a press release issued on Monday.

Each train has 150 seats and can carry around 300 passengers. They will replace the old vehicles delivered 30 years ago by another manufacturer.

Stadler trains have been running on the Stockholm Roslagsbanan network since 2023. The 65-kilometre railway line has a track gauge of just 891 millimetres and links Stockholm’s north-eastern suburbs to the capital.

