Listening: Stadler wins CHF100 million contract in Sweden
Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail has signed a CHF94 million ($117 million) contract with the Swedish company Stockholm Transport (SL). The trainsets are scheduled to be delivered in stages from 2027, with entry into service in 2028.
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Stadler décroche une commande en Suède pour 94 millions de francs
Original
The contract includes the delivery of ten electric multiple units and an option for up to 31 additional vehicles, according to a press release issued on Monday.
Each train has 150 seats and can carry around 300 passengers. They will replace the old vehicles delivered 30 years ago by another manufacturer.
Stadler trains have been running on the Stockholm Roslagsbanan network since 2023. The 65-kilometre railway line has a track gauge of just 891 millimetres and links Stockholm’s north-eastern suburbs to the capital.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.