The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News
Workplace

Staff data stolen in cyberattack on Swiss public broadcaster

Cyberattack on the SSR: data theft from the SRF
The data breach involves contact and organisational details of around 340 current and former SRF staff members. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo's parent company, has been targeted by a cyberattack in which data belonging to employees of German-language broadcaster SRF was stolen. So far, there is no indication that sensitive information has been published or misused.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Staff data stolen in cyberattack on Swiss public broadcaster
Listening: Staff data stolen in cyberattack on Swiss public broadcaster
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The data breach involves contact and organisational details of around 340 current and former SRF staff members, dating from 2020, the SBC said in a statement on Monday. These include names, job titles and professional contact details, as well as some private contact details.

There is currently no indication that personal passwords, financial or banking details, journalistic sources, research data or communications content have been affected. The data mainly relates to staff from the current Information department of the SRF unit.

More

According to current information, no further unauthorised access has taken place and the incident is under control, the company said. Staff in other units do not appear to have been affected.

Criminal complaint

Having discovered that unauthorised individuals had accessed data belonging to SRF staff, the public broadcaster took immediate action. It deactivated the affected access points and implemented additional security measures. A criminal complaint has been filed.

There is currently no evidence that the stolen data has been compromised. A thorough investigation is under way, with the cooperation of internal and external specialists, to clarify the causes and extent of the attack.

Join the debate:

External Content

How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR