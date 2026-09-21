Swiss telecoms operator Sunrise mulls 450 job cuts
Swiss telecommunications firm Sunrise is planning a further major round of job cuts, with up to 450 positions set to be lost.
Switzerland’s second-largest telecoms group said this represents just under 16% of the current workforce.
The measure comes against the backdrop of a comprehensive business model review. The aim is to “anticipate emerging market and technological developments”.
Staff in shops, sales and customer service are to be largely exempt from the job cuts, whilst apprentices will not be affected, the company added.
The telecoms group intends to carry out the statutory consultation process with employee representatives and the Syndicom trade union in the fourth quarter of 2026.
The group had already announced the cutting of 147 jobs at the start of the year. This was completed in the summer.
With the move now planned, the total number of job cuts will amount to up to 600 posts. Chief Financial Officer Jany Fruytier told the AWP news agency in August that the cuts already implemented alone were expected to reduce staff costs by around 5%.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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