Swatch withdraws ‘slanted eyes’ ad after China uproar

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has apologised and pulled an ad featuring a model pulling the corners of his eyes, after the image prompted uproar. Keystone-SDA
Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch has apologised and withdrawn an advertising campaign worldwide following accusations of racism in China. The ad features a model pulling the corners of his eyes.

In a promotional image for the Swatch Essentials collection, an Asian male model pulls his eyes up and back with his fingers. The images were widely condemned online in China, where many comments said they appeared to mimic racist taunts about Asian eyes.

In an official apology issued on Sunday, Swatch said it had “taken note” of the recent concerns and removed all relevant materials worldwide.

“We sincerely apologise for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused,” the statement said. It also posted the same apology on Instagram.

The message had previously been circulated on the Weibo social network in Chinese and English.

Swatch, which also produces the Omega, Longines and Tissot luxury watch brands, is heavily dependent on the Chinese market, but suffered a massive drop in sales there in the last six months.

The share of the China, Hong Kong and Macau region in the group’s total sales fell from 33-24% over 18 months. The group anticipates a slight improvement in consumption in China in the second half of the year.

Historic Swatch collection goes under hammer

This content was published on Rare 1980s timepieces from Swatch’s heyday were sold at a Geneva auction on Tuesday for CHF1.3 million ($1.3 million). The collection retraces the brand’s early creative period that helped save the Swiss watchmaking industry.

