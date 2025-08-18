Swatch withdraws ‘slanted eyes’ ad after China uproar

In a promotional image for the Swatch Essentials collection, an Asian male model pulls his eyes up and back with his fingers. The images were widely condemned online in China, where many comments said they appeared to mimic racist taunts about Asian eyes.
In an official apology issued on Sunday, Swatch said it had “taken note” of the recent concerns and removed all relevant materials worldwide.
“We sincerely apologise for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused,” the statement said. It also posted the same apology on Instagram.
The message had previously been circulated on the Weibo social network in Chinese and English.
More
More
Swatch boss looks to new markets for recovery
This content was published on
Swatch boss Nick Hayek said the company’s 2024 results were relatively low but refused to talk of a crisis.
Swatch, which also produces the Omega, Longines and Tissot luxury watch brands, is heavily dependent on the Chinese market, but suffered a massive drop in sales there in the last six months.
The share of the China, Hong Kong and Macau region in the group’s total sales fell from 33-24% over 18 months. The group anticipates a slight improvement in consumption in China in the second half of the year.
More
More
Historic Swatch collection goes under hammer
This content was published on
Rare 1980s timepieces from Swatch’s heyday were sold at a Geneva auction on Tuesday for CHF1.3 million ($1.3 million). The collection retraces the brand’s early creative period that helped save the Swiss watchmaking industry.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Bern exhibition reunites Kirchner paintings after 92 years
This content was published on
The painting Sonntag der Bergbauern (Alpsonntag) [Sunday of the Mountain Farmers (Alp Sunday) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880-1938) is being transferred from Berlin to Bern to feature in an upcoming exhibition at Kunstmuseum Bern.
Voters approve extension of Engadine Airport in Switzerland
This content was published on
Residents in the Upper Engadine region gave the greenlight on Sunday to the expansion of the regional airport at Samedan, one of Europe’s highest airports (1,707 metres) that serves the nearby resorts of St Moritz and Davos.
Trump made direct financial demands during call with Swiss president
This content was published on
During the telephone call between Karin Keller-Sutter and Donald Trump on July 31, Trump demanded direct payments from Switzerland, according to an investigation by SonntagsBlick.
This content was published on
Swiss companies' expectations for salary growth are down by 0.3 percentage points compared to a year ago, according to a survey conducted by the Center for Economic Research (KOF).
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.