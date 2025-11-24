Swiss business associations call for less red tape
Swiss companies could save CHF30 billion ($37 billion) a year by reducing bureaucracy, according to leading business associations.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Excessive regulations and high costs for bureaucracy are a burden on businesses and inhibit growth, declared economiesuisse, the Swiss Union of Arts and Crafts, the Swiss Employers’ Association and the Swiss Farmers’ Union on Monday in a press statement. At the halfway point of the legislative period, it is clear that the number of regulations is continuing to grow, they claim.
The associations cite figures based on a study presented in Bern on Monday. According to the survey, avoidable bureaucratic costs amount to CHF30 billion per year. If companies had less administrative work, they would have an additional 55,000 full-time positions at their disposal in terms of capacity, they calculate.
The associations said the Federal Council’s intention to reduce the burden on companies must now be followed by action. They are calling for a halt to new sustainability regulations and a rethink of environmental and energy regulations.
Adapted from German by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.