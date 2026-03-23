Swiss economists predict moderate growth in 2026

Economists predict moderate growth in Switzerland in 2026. Keystone-SDA

The latest KOF Swiss Economic Institute survey shows economists holding firm on their 1% growth outlook for 2026.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les économistes tablent sur une croissance modérée en 2026 Original Read more: Les économistes tablent sur une croissance modérée en 2026

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Next year the same financial experts predict an economic recovery. while inflation is expected to rise gradually over the next five years.

The 16 participants in the latest KOF survey estimate that gross domestic product GDP should grow by 1% in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027, adjusted for sporting events, the institute based at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich said on Monday.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, the forecasts remain unchanged from the previous survey in December.

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Inflation forecasts also remain stable. The average rate of inflation is expected to be 0.4% for 2026, 0.6% for 2027 and 0.9% over a five-year period.

The survey participants still expect an average unemployment rate of 3.1%.

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For foreign trade, they expect exports to rise by 1% in 2026. The increase should be more significant in 2027: 2.6%.

Meanwhile, a steady increase of 1.2% is expected this year for capital investment. The consensus is 1% for investment in equipment and 1.7% for investment in construction, slightly higher than forecast last December.

The Swiss franc is expected to appreciate slightly against the euro and the dollar during the year. Against the euro, forecasts stand at 0.91 euro/Swiss franc for the next three months and 0.90 euro/Swiss franc for the next twelve months. Against the dollar, forecasts stand at 0.77 US dollar/Swiss franc for three months and 0.76 US dollar/Swiss franc for twelve months.

The KOF survey was conducted between February 27 and March 18.

Adapted from German by AI/sb

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