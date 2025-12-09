Swiss employers cautiously optimistic for 2026

Swiss employers are cautiously optimistic about the start of 2026. Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, recruitment plans remain stable overall.

However, many companies are planning their personnel decisions more carefully with a view to the first quarter of the coming year or are postponing some of them, according to the survey published on Tuesday by recruitment agency Manpower.

The net employment outlook (NEO) rose by two percentage points compared to the previous quarter to 27% – but fell by two points compared to the previous year. This measures the proportion of companies that want to hire new employees minus those that are cutting staff.

Companies are hesitant

The majority of Swiss employers are keeping their headcount constant. Around a third feel that their existing teams are sufficient. Other companies are holding off on hiring new staff due to economic uncertainties or consider the market to be stable at present.

Recruitment plans also primarily concern the replacement of employees who have left the company – 30% of the companies surveyed that want to hire new staff cite this as the main reason. Others cite growth initiatives or the development of new business areas. And initiatives to promote diversity play a role for a good fifth.

There are also strategic reasons such as focusing on retaining the existing workforce or the lack of major projects and expansions. Companies that are reducing their workforce primarily cite restructuring and adjusting to demand, but also efficiency programmes and changing qualification requirements.

Differences by sector and region

The decline is most pronounced among the country’s largest employers in particular: companies with more than 5,000 employees report the weakest outlook with a NEO of 9%, a marked decline compared to the previous year.

The picture also varies by sector. The outlook is particularly gloomy in the finance/insurance and trade/logistics sectors. Regionally, central Switzerland shows the most significant decline. Although Zurich remains at a comparatively high hiring level, it is also experiencing a year-on-year decline.

The results are based on a global survey from which the results relevant to Switzerland were determined. The next edition of the Manpower survey will be published in March 2026 and will provide information on the second quarter of 2026.

