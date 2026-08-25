SWISS flight makes emergency landing on the Azores
A Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in the Azores while en route from Chicago to Zurich. The reason was a chemical odour on board.
The aircraft is a Boeing 777 with 222 passengers and 16 crew members on board, SWISS COO Oliver Buchhofer told the media in Zurich on Tuesday. The crew sent out a distress call while over the Atlantic, following which the aircraft diverted to the Azores.
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The passengers are due to be brought back to Switzerland later on Tuesday. As things stand, SWISS will fly to the Azores this afternoon using one of its own aircraft, said Buchhofer. “Hopefully, we’ll be back with our guests this evening.”
He did not provide any further details on the cause of the chemical odour. Several Swiss media outlets had previously reported on the incident.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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