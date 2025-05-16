Swiss industrial production picks up in Q1 2025

Switzerland saw strong growth in the industrial sector in the first quarter of 2025.

In the entire secondary sector of the economy – industry and construction – production rose by 7.3% between January and March 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Friday. Turnover climbed by 2.6%.

Production in the industrial sector rose by 8.5%. The most significant increases were in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products (+30.1%) and in the manufacture of goods, repairs and installations (+10.1%). Meanwhile, turnover also rose by 2.5% over the quarter.

The construction sector lagged somewhat behind industry with an increase of 4.3%. While building construction grew by 4.5%, civil engineering increased by 7.4%. Production in other construction rose by 3.9%. Turnover increased by 5.0% overall.

