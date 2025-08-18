Swiss industrial production slips in Q2 2025

Swiss industrial production down slightly in the second quarter Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Production in Switzerland's secondary sector fell in the second quarter of 2025. The decline was more pronounced in the construction sector than for industry.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Industrieproduktion im zweiten Quartal leicht rückläufig Original Read more: Industrieproduktion im zweiten Quartal leicht rückläufig

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Production across the entire secondary sector of the economy, i.e. industry and construction, fell by 0.4% between April and June 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Monday.

Industrial production alone was down only slightly year-on-year at -0.1%. One effect of the tariff discussions that began in April with Donald Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” can be seen by the fact that production had risen by 7.5% ahead of the talks and in the first quarter. This means that a normalisation took place in the second quarter of the year.

More

More Swiss economy stagnates in second quarter This content was published on After a strong start to the year, the Swiss economy has slowed considerably. In the second quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) rose by just 0.1 per cent on an adjusted basis compared to the previous quarter. Read more: Swiss economy stagnates in second quarter

The largest downturns were seen in vehicle construction (-10.4%), the textile and clothing (-4.7%) and the wood and paper (-1.9%) sectors. Meanwhile, production was higher than in the previous year in the data processing equipment and watches sector (+1.8%) and in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products (+1.6%).

Declining industrial turnover

At -0.5% overall, production in the construction sector fell more sharply than industry. However, both building construction (+1.9%) and civil engineering (+7.5%) increased, while the area of preparatory construction site work and construction site installations fell (-2.5%).

More

More Workplace Swiss industrial production picks up in Q1 2025 This content was published on Switzerland saw strong growth in the industrial sector in the first quarter of 2025. Read more: Swiss industrial production picks up in Q1 2025

Turnover fell more sharply than production, down -1.2% on the previous year. However, the decline is only attributable to industry, which recorded a fall in turnover of 1.4%. In the construction industry, on the other hand, turnover actually rose slightly compared to the same period last year.

Translated from German with DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.