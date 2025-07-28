SWISS clash with technicians over work shifts

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) is in an ongoing conflict with aviation technicians regarding working hours.

This has led to calls for a new model for shifts. SEV-GATA, the aviation branch of the Transport Workers’ Union (SEV), has made heavy accusations against the airline. The airline has rejected the accusations.

Employees are allegedly subjected to pressure, their union representation is questioned and in some cases employees are threatened with dismissal, wrote SEV president Philipp Hadorn in a letter to SWISS management ten days ago. The letter, first reported on today by the Blick newspaper, is published on the SEV website.

The current shift pattern with five consecutive days of night work and eleven hours of work per shift is only possible with special authorisation from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). In fact, only nine hours are allowed to be worked at night. This special authorisation expires at the end of the year and cannot be extended. SECO is now asking SWISS to draw up a shift plan that complies with the legal provisions.

The SEV speaks of an affront

Hadorn accuses SWISS of questioning the model of five days off after five days of night work. “The will, willingness and need of employees to continue to work a 5:5 shift model, so that they can maintain their social and family environment (…), seem not to be duly recognised by SWISS management,” said Hadorn.

Proposing models right now that would lead to wage reductions “we consider to be an affront”, added Hadorn. In addition, the union demanded the dismissal of a manager from the management of a work group. The woman allegedly threatened “that a measure could be implemented that would also result in the dismissal of some employees”.

Swiss rejects the accusations

SWISS “firmly” rejects the union leader’s reproaches. “The accusations made publicly by SEV-GATA surprise us greatly. They do not correspond to reality,” said a spokeswoman for the airline when questioned by the economic and financial news agency AWP.

Talks between management and social partners have been agreed for next week and the following week to discuss next steps and sustainable solutions together. “Against this background, we are very annoyed that one of the social partners, in the middle of the ongoing process, has reacted in such a public and personal way,” said the spokeswoman.

It is understandable that some shift patterns are more pleasant for employees, while others fit better with aircraft ground schedules and operational requirements. “SWISS respects these different perspectives and takes them into account in the discussions.”

Since the beginning of the year, SWISS has been developing new shift patterns that meet the legal requirements without exceptions. “An external shift planning expert, employees and social partners are participating in this project.”

The first models have been developed within the framework of the existing collective labour agreement (CCL) and are now available. “These will be examined in the coming weeks on the basis of clear criteria, such as employee satisfaction, operational feasibility and costs,” the spokeswoman pointed out.

