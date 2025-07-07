Swiss executives distance themselves from the United States

Swiss managers distance themselves from the USA Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

According to a survey of executives, Swiss companies are increasingly turning away from the US and orientating themselves more towards South East Asia and the EU.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Manager distanzieren sich von den USA Original Read more: Schweizer Manager distanzieren sich von den USA

Almost two-thirds of 280 managers surveyed stated that their image of the United States had deteriorated over the past year. At the same time, 38% rated the EU more positively (compared with 18% who noted a deterioration). South East Asia was also positively rated by 38% – with less than 10% giving negative feedback, according to the Swiss Managers Survey published on Sunday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

New US tariffs and an increasingly protectionist trade policy are among the reasons for the change in sentiment. Swiss companies are already feeling the effects of these in concrete terms: around 70% describe the impact on the domestic economy as negative. As a result, many companies are focusing on diversification. A quarter are looking into reducing their dependence on US software and cloud services and 5% have already taken this step.

More

More What is a tariff? A quick guide This content was published on Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump’s economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price? Read more: What is a tariff? A quick guide

Despite the growing scepticism towards the US, Swiss managers clearly reject protectionist countermeasures. More than half of those surveyed are against retaliatory tariffs.

The representative survey was conducted jointly by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland (SUPSI) and the University of Applied Sciences in the Jura Arc (HE-Arc). In May, they surveyed Swiss companies on how they are dealing with the new US customs policy and its effect on the Swiss economy.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch