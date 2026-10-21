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Swiss nuclear power station back online after a rapid reactor shutdown

Gösgen nuclear power station back online following a rapid reactor shutdown
Gösgen nuclear power station back online following a rapid reactor shutdown Keystone-SDA

The Gösgen nuclear power station in the Swiss canton of Solothurn was reconnected to the grid on Tuesday evening following an automatic emergency reactor shutdown. The Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (Ensi) had granted authorisation for the plant to be restarted.

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Keystone-SDA

At 5.50 pm on Tuesday, the nuclear power station was resynchronised with the grid, operator Kernkraftwerk Gösgen-Däniken AG (KKG) announced on Tuesday. Output is now being gradually increased to 100%.

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At 06.40 on Tuesday morning, an automatic reactor scram occurred during a functional test. According to the operator, this was caused by undervoltage on the control busbars. All safety-related systems responded as intended. No additional release of radioactivity occurred.

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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