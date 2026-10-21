Swiss nuclear power station back online after a rapid reactor shutdown
The Gösgen nuclear power station in the Swiss canton of Solothurn was reconnected to the grid on Tuesday evening following an automatic emergency reactor shutdown. The Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (Ensi) had granted authorisation for the plant to be restarted.
At 5.50 pm on Tuesday, the nuclear power station was resynchronised with the grid, operator Kernkraftwerk Gösgen-Däniken AG (KKG) announced on Tuesday. Output is now being gradually increased to 100%.
More
Swiss to vote on referendum against new nuclear power plants
At 06.40 on Tuesday morning, an automatic reactor scram occurred during a functional test. According to the operator, this was caused by undervoltage on the control busbars. All safety-related systems responded as intended. No additional release of radioactivity occurred.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.