Price watchdog rejects higher postage prices for 2026

The price increases applied for were examined and it was concluded that no revenue-increasing measures were necessary for 2026, the price watchdog announced on Thursday.
Swiss Post had submitted price measures totalling CHF70.9 million ($88 million) for 2026 to the price watchdog, citing the challenging financing situation. After intensive negotiations, both parties agreed by mutual consent that CHF50.1 million of this would not be implemented, according to the press release. This also includes price increases for A and B Mail single items as well as for the P.O. Box service and the delivery of free newspapers.
Measures totalling CHF20.8 million may be implemented.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
