Swiss unemployment rate up slightly in August

In contrast to the number of unemployed, the number of job-seekers fell by 351 to 209,090 in August. Adjusted for seasonal variations, however, there was an increase of 325 people.
The federal economists also report that in June, the latest period for which they have usable data, 2,519 people exhausted their entitlement to unemployment benefits, 532 fewer than in May.
