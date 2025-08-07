Swisscom sees profit decline as Vodafone Italia integration drags on

Swisscom: declining profit, Vodafone Italia integration weighs on Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Profits fell in the first half of the year for Swisscom. On the back of the costs of the Vodafone Italia integration, the telecoms provider posted a net profit of CHF625 million ($773 million), 25% lower than in the same period last year.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Swisscom: utile in calo, pesa integrazione Vodafone Italia Original Read more: Swisscom: utile in calo, pesa integrazione Vodafone Italia

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Thanks to the new acquisition, revenues jumped by 37% to CHF7.4 billion.

“The Swisscom Group’s financial result and market performance are in line with our expectations,” CEO Christoph Aeschlimann was quoted as saying in a statement. “I am particularly pleased that the integration of Vodafone Italia is proceeding as planned.”

For the financial year as a whole, the 51%-owned Swiss subsidiary expects revenues of between CHF15 billion and CHF15.2 billion, earnings at EBITDA (i.e. before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and net of leasing charges) of CHF5 billion, and capital expenditure of CHF3.1-3.2 billion, of which around CHF1.7 billion will be in Switzerland.

If the targets are met, Swisscom intends to propose an increase in the dividend from CH 22 to CHF26 at the Annual General Meeting in 2026.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.