Switzerland tops Global Innovation Index

Switzerland Innovation Park in Zurich
Switzerland has topped the Global Innovation Index for well over a decade. Keystone / Christian Beutler
Switzerland remains the most innovative country in the world, according to an index published on Tuesday by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva. The country comes out ahead of Sweden and the United States, while China has entered the top ten for the first time.

Switzerland has topped the Global Innovation Index for well over a decade, out of more than 130 countries. The top three are the same as a year ago, followed by South Korea, which has moved up two places, and Singapore, which has slipped back one place.

The report warns of the effects of the slowdown in investments in innovation. WIPO Director General Daren Tang talks of “encouraging progress” and “challenges that remain”. He also called for innovation ecosystems to be supported and nurtured.

Growth in research fell to 2.9%, the lowest in 15 years. Real business spending on research was only 1% due to inflation. But those active in new technologies increased their investment, WIPO revealed.

