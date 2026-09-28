Swiss win 12 medals at WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai
Switzerland has won 12 medals - four gold, two silver and six bronze - at the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China. The Alpine nation finished the competition as the best European team and among the top three in the world.
Over the course of four days, the 42 Swiss vocational students demonstrated their skills in Shanghai, according to a statement by the SwissSkills Foundation on Sunday.
The world championship titles went to Ian Hofer from Turbenthal, canton Zurich, and Cyrill Koller from Rossrüti, canton St Gallen, in the “Industry 4.0” category, hotel communications specialist Fina Niebergall from Zurich, plumber Matthias Steiner from Lyssach, Bern, and construction machinery mechanic Sandro Amrhein from Balterswil, canton Thurgau.
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These talented young professionals had learnt their trade from while completing apprenticeships in Switzerland. They had also prepared intensively for the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai through training sessions and hours of practice.
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At the last WorldSkills 2024 in Lyon, the Swiss delegation won 15 medals and also finished third in the nations’ ranking as the top European nation. At the WorldSkills 2022, which was held in a decentralised format, Switzerland won 19 medals.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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