Swiss media house Tamedia cutting further 34 jobs

Tamedia is cutting a further 34 jobs Keystone-SDA

Swiss media group Tamedia is making further job cuts across its various newspapers. The Zurich-based group said it would cut 34 full-time posts, affecting 41 people.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr Tamedia supprime 34 nouveaux postes Original Read more: Tamedia supprime 34 nouveaux postes

Русский ru Медиагруппа Tamedia уволит более сорока человек Read more: Медиагруппа Tamedia уволит более сорока человек

Of the 41 staff members affected, 28 work in the German-speaking editorial teams and nine in French-speaking Switzerland, where Tamedia publishes, amongst others, 24 Heures, La Tribune de Genève, Bilan and Le Matin dimanche. Four people from the print desk are also affected.

Employees who will lose their jobs will be informed by the end of October, subject to the outcome of the consultation process in French-speaking Switzerland. Tamedia adds that a “redundancy plan accompanied by support measures, such as opportunities for retraining or early retirement” will be offered.

Tamedia justifies these cuts by citing changing reader expectations, shifts in media consumption patterns and a sharply declining advertising market. With this new restructuring, “tasks will be consolidated, administration streamlined, and processes simplified and automated”, the publisher states.

It adds that it needs resources that can be “deployed in a more targeted manner where they create the most value for our subscribers”.

Jessica Peppel-Schulz, director of Tamedia, says she regrets these job cuts, which are, however, “imposed by the new market reality.” The company must restructure “so that it is economically viable and so that we can continue to invest in the future in quality journalism, strong brands and relevant products.”

Restructuring measures

The last major restructuring at Tamedia took place in 2024. At that time, the group announced, amongst other things, the closure of the printing centres in Bussigny and Zurich, as well as the loss of around 50 jobs across its newspapers.

The publisher subsequently guaranteed a freeze on redundancies, at least until September 2026. However, in early 2026, it announced a further 25 to 30 job cuts, mainly in its commercial division.

Tamedia is not the only media organisation to have undergone a series of restructuring measures over the past several years. Just last month, the Ringier Group (Blick, L’Illustré, PME) announced the loss of 14 jobs in French-speaking Switzerland, whilst GHI (Genève Home Informations) and Lausanne Cités indicated that they would cease publication in December (36 jobs at risk).

This summer, St-Paul Médias (La Liberté, La Gruyère, La Broye Hebdo) also announced the redundancy of 15 employees.

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More Swiss Tamedia group merges editorial teams and cuts jobs This content was published on Tamedia group gives details of editorial shake-up as it implements previously announced job cuts. Read more: Swiss Tamedia group merges editorial teams and cuts jobs

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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