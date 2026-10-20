Swiss newspaper staff protest against redundancies
A large number of Tamedia employees gathered for a rally against planned redundancies at the Swiss media group.
Outside the main building of the Tamedia publishing house in Zurich, media workers called for an immediate halt to redundancies. According to the Tamedia editorial teams who organised the rally, a total of over 400 Tamedia employees, other media professionals and readers were present.
The protesters were also supported by the mayor of Zurich, who said he still reads the newspapers every morning.
Golta, who previously worked as a journalist, said he wanted to continue reading articles produced by local media professionals rather than those generated by AI agents.
The editorial teams accuse the management of consistently shifting the blame for the consequences of poor decisions and failed strategies onto the staff.
Staff at Tamedia’s editorial offices in French-speaking Switzerland expressed their solidarity with their colleagues in Zurich. Some of them were present at the rally in Zurich.
Tamedia publishing house has announced the loss of 34 full-time posts in the news editorial teams in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. A total of 41 staff members are losing their jobs.
Staff are now calling on the company’s management to hold a consultation process in German and French-speaking Switzerland to take voluntary redundancies into account, and to invest in human-driven journalism.
More
Swiss media house Tamedia cutting further 34 jobs
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.