Technology group Hitachi builds new Swiss headquarters near Zurich
The technology group Hitachi Energy is building its new Swiss headquarters in Otelfingen in the canton of Zurich.
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The Otelfingen municipal council is extremely pleased with Hitachi’s decision today, according to a press release issued on Thursday.
In Otelfingen, Hitachi is moving into the former distribution centre and adjoining areas of the retailer Jelmoli, totalling 11 hectares. The plan is to create 3,000 jobs there. The municipality of Wettingen in canton Aargau had also applied for the contract and was hoping for new tax revenue. These are now flowing into the neighbouring canton.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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