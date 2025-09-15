Chinese e-commerce site Temu opens platform for Swiss companies
Chinese e-commerce giant Temu has launched its “Local-to-Local” programme in Switzerland. From September 15, Swiss retailers will be able to offer their products directly on Temu’s platform, as the company announced on Monday.
In the initial phase, Swiss companies will only be able to sell and ship their products in Switzerland. The service will then be extended to other markets at a later date, the press release continues. “With our local-to-local initiative, we want to create new growth opportunities for Swiss companies,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying in the press release.
To date, Temu has mainly offered products from manufacturers and retailers in Asia on its platform. With the “Local-to-Local” programme, the company also wants to attract retailers from Western countries. In some European countries, such as Germany, this programme was launched some time ago.
