Swiss competition watchdog expands construction sector probe

The Comco has once again extended an ongoing investigation into the construction sector Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Competition Commission (Comco) is expanding an investigation launched in 2020 into possible bid-rigging cartels in the construction sector in the Italian-speaking region of Moesa, in the canton of Graubünden. Nine companies are now under investigation.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Comco étend à nouveau une enquête en cours dans la construction Original Read more: La Comco étend à nouveau une enquête en cours dans la construction

This is the second extension of the investigation following an initial one in 2021, the federal authority said on Thursday. Comco had initially launched an investigation into three construction firms, before extending the proceedings to six firms a year later.

After forwarding the findings of the investigation to the companies concerned, and inviting them to comment, one company provided new information, prompting Comco to carry out further investigations.

These revealed evidence suggesting the existence of other agreements involving additional companies. “This is why the proceedings have now been extended to a total of nine companies,” writes Comco, noting that the presumption of innocence applies to all companies.

“The proceedings are expected to be extended by one year,” Comco states.

+ Investigation into price fixing expands to 20 Swiss construction firms

If companies coordinate their bids in public or private procurement tenders, they are engaging in a bid-rigging agreement. In such an arrangement, the bidders generally designate the company that is supposed to win the tender and also set the price.

Translated from German sub-edited by jdp

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