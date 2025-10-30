Swiss economic outlook is improving, says thinktank

The economic outlook is brightening, according to the KOF Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland's economic outlook continued to improve in October, according to the KOF Institute's Economic Barometer. While expectations are improving overall, there are divergences between sectors.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les perspectives économiques s’éclaircissent, selon le KOF Original Read more: Les perspectives économiques s’éclaircissent, selon le KOF

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

After falling in August as a result of the introduction of 39% tariffs on Swiss imports into the United States, the KOF barometer rose again in September and October. During the month under review, this leading indicator of the economic outlook stood at 101.3 points, up 3.3 points on the previous month.

It thus exceeds the forecasts of economists polled by AWP, who had put a ceiling of 99.0 points on the indicator.

Overall, “the outlook for the Swiss economy is improving”, noted the KOF experts. While manufacturing, the financial sector, insurers and the service sector are all showing improved expectations, consumer demand seems to be marking time.

+ Swiss economic sentiment improves but remains subdued

Another barometer of the Swiss economy, the one published by Swiss bank UBS and the CFA Institute, had also reported a marked rebound, with the risks having diminished, particularly in terms of exports. This index rebounded by 38.7 points, to stand at -7.7 points in October, after two months of strong negativity. This recovery is one of the strongest in the history of this indicator, according to the authors of the study, just after those seen during the 2008 financial crisis and the Covid pandemic.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories