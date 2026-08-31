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Swiss gender pay gap continues to narrow

The gender pay gap continues to narrow
The gender pay gap continues to narrow Keystone-SDA

The gender pay gap in Switzerland narrowed to 15.7% in 2024, compared with 16.2% two years earlier.

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Swiss gender pay gap continues to narrow
Listening: Swiss gender pay gap continues to narrow
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Keystone-SDA

Only part of this gap can be explained by structural factors such as level of education or position within the organisation.

This downward trend can be seen in both the private and public sectors. The disparities are more pronounced in the private sector (17.2%) than in the public sector (12.8%), according to figures released on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

pay differentials vary significantly across sectors, reaching as high as 30.6% in the financial and insurance sectors.

This gap can be partly explained by “the different ways in which women and men enter” the labour market. The portion of the differences not attributable to structural factors amounted to 6.5%, or CHF640 per month.

The pay gap increases with higher positions in the hierarchy. The unexplained gap reaches 12.4% among senior managers, compared with 6.1% for employees without managerial roles.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR