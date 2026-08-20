Swiss insurers’ profits jumped in 2025
The financial situation of the Swiss insurance sector is “generally sound”, according to a report by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) published on Thursday. Insurers significantly increased their capital last year.
According to the FINMA report, Swiss insurance companies posted an aggregate annual profit of CHF24.4 billion ($30.6 billion) in 2025, up 136% year-on-year from CHF14 billion.
Annual profits for non-life insurers and reinsurers rose particularly sharply, reaching CHF12.9 billion and CHF9.8 billion respectively. Life insurers also saw their aggregate annual profit rise by 10.2% to CHF1.7 billion.
FINMA notes that investments were one of the factors contributing to these results. Across the market as a whole, investment profits rose by 47.6% to CHF24.8 billion. Their return stood at 5%, compared with 3.37% the previous year.
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As regards gross premiums, their aggregate volume fell slightly to CHF149 billion (-0.6 per cent). The trend varied across sectors: life insurers and non-life insurers saw their gross premiums rise by 3.7% and 2.8% respectively, while reinsurers experienced a decline of 6.1%. This was mainly due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc against the US dollar, the euro and the pound sterling.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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