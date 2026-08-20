Swiss insurers’ profits jumped in 2025

The insurance sector is doing well in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

The financial situation of the Swiss insurance sector is “generally sound”, according to a report by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) published on Thursday. Insurers significantly increased their capital last year.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le secteur des assurances se porte bien en Suisse Original Read more: Le secteur des assurances se porte bien en Suisse

According to the FINMA report, Swiss insurance companies posted an aggregate annual profit of CHF24.4 billion ($30.6 billion) in 2025, up 136% year-on-year from CHF14 billion.

Annual profits for non-life insurers and reinsurers rose particularly sharply, reaching CHF12.9 billion and CHF9.8 billion respectively. Life insurers also saw their aggregate annual profit rise by 10.2% to CHF1.7 billion.

FINMA notes that investments were one of the factors contributing to these results. Across the market as a whole, investment profits rose by 47.6% to CHF24.8 billion. Their return stood at 5%, compared with 3.37% the previous year.

+ Is Switzerland’s natural disaster insurance a model for the world?

As regards gross premiums, their aggregate volume fell slightly to CHF149 billion (-0.6 per cent). The trend varied across sectors: life insurers and non-life insurers saw their gross premiums rise by 3.7% and 2.8% respectively, while reinsurers experienced a decline of 6.1%. This was mainly due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc against the US dollar, the euro and the pound sterling.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories