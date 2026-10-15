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Workplace

Swiss job market looks for tradespeople and technicians

The job market is looking for tradespeople and technicians
The job market is looking for tradespeople and technicians Keystone-SDA

The Swiss labour market saw a modest improvement in the third quarter. The Swiss Job Market Index, compiled by Adecco in collaboration with the University of Zurich, rose by 0.8 points both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, reaching 131.5 points.

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Swiss job market looks for tradespeople and technicians
Listening: Swiss job market looks for tradespeople and technicians
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Keystone-SDA

The trend has been driven primarily by manual and technical trades, with construction workers at the top of the list. Next come electricians and multi-skilled mechanics, according to a press release issued on Thursday by the recruitment giant.

The report’s authors also consider that a quarter of the aforementioned occupations are at moderate risk of automation made possible by artificial intelligence. Only 2% are deemed to be at high risk.

+ SMEs drive AI job market boom in Switzerland

How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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