Swiss job market looks for tradespeople and technicians
The Swiss labour market saw a modest improvement in the third quarter. The Swiss Job Market Index, compiled by Adecco in collaboration with the University of Zurich, rose by 0.8 points both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, reaching 131.5 points.
The trend has been driven primarily by manual and technical trades, with construction workers at the top of the list. Next come electricians and multi-skilled mechanics, according to a press release issued on Thursday by the recruitment giant.
The report’s authors also consider that a quarter of the aforementioned occupations are at moderate risk of automation made possible by artificial intelligence. Only 2% are deemed to be at high risk.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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