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Swiss apprenticeship market remains bouyant

The Swiss apprenticeship market is set to remain stable in 2026
The Swiss apprenticeship market is set to remain stable in 2026 Keystone-SDA

Some 76,000 new apprentices have signed contracts in Switzerland, meaning that the model will remain stable in 2026.

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Swiss apprenticeship market remains bouyant
Listening: Swiss apprenticeship market remains bouyant
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Keystone-SDA

Vocational training remains the most important educational pathway for young people after compulsory schooling.

+ Why the world should take notice of the Swiss apprenticeship model

At the end of August, the number of apprenticeship contracts stood at around 76,000, in line with previous years, according to the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI).

This shows that companies are investing in the next generation of skilled workers and that vocational training is on a solid footing.

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Apprenticeships in Switzerland

This content was published on Pupils face an important choice at the end of compulsory: apprenticeships or high school.

Read more: Apprenticeships in Switzerland

The fact that vocational apprenticeships are the most important educational pathway after completing compulsory schooling had already become apparent in SERI’s Transition Barometer. In June, 63% of around 98,000 young people stated that they were considering basic vocational training.

Some 43% were interested in the Matura academic qualification or specialist secondary school, whilst bridging programmes and gap years were mentioned less frequently.

Basic commercial training and careers in the health and social sectors were particularly in demand.

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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