Swiss apprenticeship market remains bouyant
Some 76,000 new apprentices have signed contracts in Switzerland, meaning that the model will remain stable in 2026.
Vocational training remains the most important educational pathway for young people after compulsory schooling.
+ Why the world should take notice of the Swiss apprenticeship model
At the end of August, the number of apprenticeship contracts stood at around 76,000, in line with previous years, according to the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI).
This shows that companies are investing in the next generation of skilled workers and that vocational training is on a solid footing.
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Apprenticeships in Switzerland
The fact that vocational apprenticeships are the most important educational pathway after completing compulsory schooling had already become apparent in SERI’s Transition Barometer. In June, 63% of around 98,000 young people stated that they were considering basic vocational training.
Some 43% were interested in the Matura academic qualification or specialist secondary school, whilst bridging programmes and gap years were mentioned less frequently.
Basic commercial training and careers in the health and social sectors were particularly in demand.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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