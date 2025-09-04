Swiss unions demand wage increases of up to 2.5% for 2026

According to the trade association, businesses can on the whole withstand the requested increases.

The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions is calling for general pay raises of between 2% and 2.5% by 2026. These are needed to offset the rise in the cost of living and make up for the wage shortfall of recent years, said the umbrella organisation.

While productivity has risen by 11% over the last ten years, real wages have stagnated. In many areas, workers’ purchasing power is barely higher than it was in 2015, or is even lower, the trade unions said on Thursday. There is therefore a need to catch up, it argued.

In addition, the federation said, health insurance premiums and rents continue to put a strain on household budgets, even though inflation has fallen, the union added.

According to the trade association, businesses can on the whole withstand the requested increases. While the 39% tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump and the strong Swiss franc represent a burden for the industries concerned, the federation pointed out that 99% of the working population is not, or is only marginally, affected by the US tariffs.

