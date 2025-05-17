Thousands of construction workers protest in Zurich

The event on Saturday featured a large number of Unia trade union flags.
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Workers on Saturday demanded wage increases and more family-friendly working hours.
This content was published on
May 17, 2025 - 13:41
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The motto of the demonstration was “Respect for our work”. The background to this is a national agreement on working conditions in the construction sector which expires at the end of 2025.
When it comes to renewing it, the trade unions Unia and Syna say they expect “no easy negotiations”.
On Saturday, a digger drove at the head of a crowd which featured a conspicuously large number of Unia flags, according to the Keystone-SDA news agency.
The demo made its way through the city center from Limmatquai to Helvetiaplatz. Several tramlines were affected.
A similar protest was also due to take place in Lausanne later in the afternoon.
Translated from German by DeepL/dos
More
Employment contracts
Most employees work a maximum of 45 hours a week, and everyone is entitled to four weeks’ paid holiday a year. Many contracts offer better terms.
Read more: Employment contracts
How we use technology to translate
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Articles in this story
More
Swiss minister: situation at German border hasn’t changed
This content was published on
May 17, 2025
Tighter rules at Germany’s borders have so far not had an impact on Switzerland, Justice Minister Beat Jans said on Saturday.
Read more: Swiss minister: situation at German border hasn’t changed
More
Natural acrobats: ibex clamber across dam in southern Switzerland
This content was published on
May 17, 2025
On Friday, some 60 ibex were seen wandering across a 50-metre dam in canton Valais, in search of saltpetre.
Read more: Natural acrobats: ibex clamber across dam in southern Switzerland
More
Basel ‘satisfied’ with Eurovision week as grand final approaches
This content was published on
May 17, 2025
Ahead of the Eurovision final on Saturday, authorities in Basel say the event has so far gone well, without major incidents.
Read more: Basel ‘satisfied’ with Eurovision week as grand final approaches
More
Swiss Abroad elect representatives online for first time
This content was published on
May 16, 2025
Swiss citizens in 50 countries have used electronic voting for the first time to elect representatives to the Council of the Swiss Abroad for the 2025-2029 legislative.
Read more: Swiss Abroad elect representatives online for first time
More
Nestlé scraps Nutri-Score food label in Switzerland
This content was published on
May 16, 2025
Nestlé plans to phase out its Nutri-Score nutrition labelling system on products sold in Switzerland. The food giant says it is almost the last company in the country to use it.
Read more: Nestlé scraps Nutri-Score food label in Switzerland
More
Swiss National Bank chairman warns of ‘great insecurity’ caused by US tariffs
This content was published on
May 16, 2025
The president of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), Martin Schlegel, has warned of the huge financial uncertainties caused by recent US tariffs.
Read more: Swiss National Bank chairman warns of ‘great insecurity’ caused by US tariffs
More
SWISS cancels 1,400 summer flights due to pilot shortage
This content was published on
May 16, 2025
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is cancelling 1,400 flights this summer due to a shortage of pilots.
Read more: SWISS cancels 1,400 summer flights due to pilot shortage
More
Study: spring in Swiss Alps starts earlier and earlier
This content was published on
May 16, 2025
Climate change is transforming the Alps: after the snow cover disappears, plants in meadows and pastures are sprouting roughly six days earlier than 25 years ago.
Read more: Study: spring in Swiss Alps starts earlier and earlier
More
Lucerne coach tax puts brakes on tourist influx
This content was published on
May 16, 2025
The number of tourist coaches stopping at Schwanenplatz in the centre of Lucerne was down by two-thirds in April, compared to the same month last year.
Read more: Lucerne coach tax puts brakes on tourist influx
More
Swiss-German border regions reaffirm stable Swiss-EU relations
This content was published on
May 16, 2025
Swiss and German officials have reaffirmed their commitment to stable and sustainable relations between Switzerland and the EU.
Read more: Swiss-German border regions reaffirm stable Swiss-EU relations
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.