Thousands of construction workers protest in Zurich

The event on Saturday featured a large number of Unia trade union flags. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Workers on Saturday demanded wage increases and more family-friendly working hours.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Tausende Bauarbeiter demonstrieren in Zürich Original Read more: Tausende Bauarbeiter demonstrieren in Zürich

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The motto of the demonstration was “Respect for our work”. The background to this is a national agreement on working conditions in the construction sector which expires at the end of 2025.

When it comes to renewing it, the trade unions Unia and Syna say they expect “no easy negotiations”.

On Saturday, a digger drove at the head of a crowd which featured a conspicuously large number of Unia flags, according to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The demo made its way through the city center from Limmatquai to Helvetiaplatz. Several tramlines were affected.

A similar protest was also due to take place in Lausanne later in the afternoon.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

More Employment contracts Most employees work a maximum of 45 hours a week, and everyone is entitled to four weeks’ paid holiday a year. Many contracts offer better terms. Read more: Employment contracts

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.