Thyssenkrupp Presta cuts 570 jobs in Switzerland and Liechtenstein
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Thyssenkrupp Presta cuts 570 jobs in Switzerland and Liechtenstein
The crisis in the automotive industry is also hitting Switzerland hard. Thyssenkrupp Presta, a group specialising in the production of steering systems for cars, will cut up to 570 jobs in Liechtenstein and the Swiss canton of Appenzell Inner Rhodes.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Italiano
it
Thyssenkrupp Presta taglia 570 impieghi in Svizzera e Liechtenstein
Original
Most of the jobs will be lost in Eschen itself, where the company employs 2,000 people, the spokesperson pointed out: the axe will mainly hit the administrative sectors. Thyssenkrupp Presta currently still employs 120 people in Switzerland. Negotiations with the workers’ representatives are ongoing.
“The situation is serious: our current structures do not allow us to compete sustainably internationally,” said a Thyssenkrupp group executive, quoted in a statement. The reduction of jobs is intended to ensure the company’s competitiveness, the manager added.
Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Poll: 63% of Swiss want to vote again on fighter jet procurement
This content was published on
Two out of three Swiss people want to vote again on the purchase of a jet for the air force, according to a representative poll published today by the information portal Infosperber.
Switzerland halts work on futuristic underground freight transport facility
This content was published on
The federal government, the local cantons and the city of Zurich are suspending further work on the Cargo Sous Terrain project for an underground freight transport facility.
Lucerne wants to introduce a flat-rate naturalisation fee
This content was published on
The city council would like to introduce a flat fee of CHF500 per application. This would be significantly lower than the current fee, which is based on the amount of processing required.
Roche claims success against breast cancer in phase III clinical trials
This content was published on
Roche has achieved positive results from the phase III evERA study combining its experimental treatments giredestrant and everolimus against a specific form of breast cancer.
Anti-mafia crusader Roberto Saviano receives thunderous applause in Switzerland
This content was published on
Roberto Saviano appeared at the Endorfine International Festival. Lugano. Stating that after 20 years of struggle he does not intend to leave victory to the Mafia, the Neapolitan writer drew thunderous applause.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.