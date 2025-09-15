Top executives in Switzerland earn 143 times more than employees
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Top executives in Switzerland earn 143 times more than employees
Last year, senior executives of large Swiss companies earned 143 times more than their lower-paid employees. According to a study by the trade union Unia, the gap has narrowed slightly compared to recent years.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Italiano
it
Sindacato Unia denuncia importanti divari salariali
Original
In 2023, the gap between the highest and lowest wages was actually 1:150, the trade union organisation announced on Monday. Some companies with a large number of wage earners have reduced this gap.
According to the study, wage gaps widen where executive salaries are particularly important. Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan, for example, earned CHF19.2 million ($24.1 million), or 333 times more than his lowest-paid colleague.
More
More
CEO pay: can Switzerland compete with the US?
This content was published on
Swiss CEOs are some of the best paid in Europe but compared to peers in the US, their salaries look modest.
Similar examples can be found with Partners Group, with a spread of 1:328, and with the pharmaceutical group Galderma, with a spread of 1:298. UBS ranks fourth, with a gap of 1:276.
By contrast, the lowest wage gap was recorded at Coop and SBB, with a gap of 1:11.
The companies then paid out a total of CHF46 billion in dividends, also accompanied by share buybacks. A fact that shows that companies have enough money available to raise the lowest wages, Unia emphasises.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
A thousand demonstrators in Swiss capital demand climate justice
This content was published on
The climate crisis is exacerbating injustice around the world, and the current economic system benefits from colonial and patriarchal oppression, said one of the speakers.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.