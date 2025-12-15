Uber: Swiss user trends in 2025

Uber has for the first time published details of how Swiss residents use the popular ride-hailing app service.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Uber nel 2025: un cliente è andato da Lugano a Venezia Original Read more: Uber nel 2025: un cliente è andato da Lugano a Venezia

For many Swiss residents, Uber is now part of everyday life. Last year’s most frequent user was a Zurich man, who made 1,260 trips, an average of more than three per day, the company reported on Monday.

The service is not only used for short journeys: some people also use it to go abroad. The longest trip last year was a 323-kilometre journey from Basel to Belleville, France. Another person travelled 318 kilometres from Lugano in southern Switzerland to Venice in Italy.

In Basel, Zurich and Geneva, Uber is mainly used by early birds who order cars between 5am and 8am. But in St Gallen, Lucerne and Bern rides were mainly ordered between 10pm and 4am, probably where night connections were scarce.

The Swiss are generous with their tips: the record was set by a customer in Geneva, who paid an extra CHF151 for a ride. But customers in Bern, Lucerne and Valais were also particularly generous last year, the company said. This contrasted with users in cantons Vaud, Ticino and Fribourg.

Most of the rides were concentrated in large cities. Uber said the airports of Zurich and Geneva were hotspots, as well as the Basel railway station. Uber says this is an indication that it complements existing means of transport.

“The results of this year’s atlas confirm how quickly mobility habits are changing in Switzerland,” said Uber Switzerland director Jean-Pascal Aribot in a statement. “Whether it is electrification, shorter waiting times or new services for the elderly and travellers in mountainous regions, people expect solutions that fit into their daily lives.”

“We are proud to be able to offer just that. The expansion to all 26 cantons in 2025 was a milestone and reinforces our commitment to make modern and sustainable mobility accessible to all citizens,” he concludes.

