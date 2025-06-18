The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
UBS and Pictet report data leak after cyber attack on provider Chain IQ

UBS and Pictet victims of data theft from subcontractor
No client data was affected but staff and invoice details were reportedly stolen. Keystone-SDA
UBS and Pictet report data leak after cyber attack on provider Chain IQ
Swiss banks UBS and Pictet on Wednesday confirmed they had suffered a data leak due to a cyber attack on their subcontractor Chain IQ in Switzerland.

2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Data concerning 130,000 UBS employees, including CEO Sergio Ermotti, is reportedly available on the dark web.

“No client data was affected. As soon as UBS became aware of the incident, it acted quickly to avoid any impact on its activities,” a UBS spokesperson told the AWP news agency on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report in Le Temps newspaper.

At Pictet, tens of thousands of invoices from a number of suppliers in recent years have been stolen.

“The data does not contain any information about our customers,” a spokesperson told AWP. “As soon as this incident became known, precautionary measures were taken to avoid any further impact.”

+ Explainer: how vulnerable is Switzerland to cyberattacks?

Chain IQ first communicated the leak on June 13. The Baar-based company has subsidiaries in New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai and Bucharest.

Its clients include UBS, Manor department stores, the construction giant Implenia and the consultancy and auditing firm KPMG.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

Corruption: Switzerland must provide better protection for whistleblowers

Switzerland must better protect whistleblowers, says OECD

This content was published on Switzerland must step up its anti-corruption efforts and provide better protection for whistleblowers while increasing fines for guilty firms, an OECD anti-bribery group says.

Read more: Switzerland must better protect whistleblowers, says OECD
Trust in news in Switzerland is on the rise again

Trust in Swiss news is rising, Reuters report shows

This content was published on Trust in the news has increased in Switzerland, according to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025. Almost half (46%) of adults who took part in a recent survey said they generally trusted Swiss news, up 5%.

Read more: Trust in Swiss news is rising, Reuters report shows

