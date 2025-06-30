UBS launches buyback scheme for up to $2 billion in shares

UBS is starting a share buyback programme for up to $2 billion (CHF1.6 billion) in shares, in line with a plan approved at its annual general meeting (AGM) in April, the Swiss bank said on Monday.



Deutsch de UBS startet weiteres Milliarden-Aktienrückkaufprogramm Original Read more: UBS startet weiteres Milliarden-Aktienrückkaufprogramm

The buyback programme is due to start on July 1. UBS said it intends to repurchase up to $2 billion in shares during the second half of this year, as previously announced.

UBS shareholders approved the new buyback programme at its AGM in April. Under the programme, shares worth up to $3.5 billion may be acquired over two years for cancellation.

The previous share buyback programme, which the bank launched in April 2024 and concluded in May 2025, repurchased a volume of just under $2 billion. This also includes the announced share buybacks totalling $1 billion in the first half of 2025.

UBS sticks to buybacks despite Federal Council plans

UBS had announced further buybacks of up to $2 billion for the second half of the year and is sticking to its plans even after the Federal Council’s decision on the planned tightening of capital requirements for systemically important Swiss banks. In addition, shareholders will continue to receive a dividend increase of around 10% in 2025.

However, UBS will not announce the total amount of the share buybacks and capital repayment in the coming year until the financial results for the full year 2025. The bank reiterated this in its press release on Monday.

Before the political discussion on capitalisation, the bank was aiming to return to pre-Credit Suisse takeover levels from 2026. UBS had bought back shares worth $5.6 billion in 2022.

