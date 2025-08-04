UBS settles Credit Suisse legacy case in the US

UBS settles further Credit Suisse legacy in the USA Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

UBS has reached an agreement in the US with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) for another Credit Suisse legacy issue. As part of the settlement concerning so-called mortgage-backed securities, UBS will pay $300 million (CHF242 million), as announced on Monday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de UBS legt weitere Credit-Suisse-Altlast in den USA bei Original Read more: UBS legt weitere Credit-Suisse-Altlast in den USA bei

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The mortgages in question are so-called residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) from the time of the financial crisis, which were also referred to as junk mortgages.

The agreement settles outstanding obligations that were already finalised in 2017 as part of a settlement between the then Credit Suisse and the DOJ. The payment of the $300 million will also settle all outstanding obligations for clients of such products, it added.

More

More UBS posts quarterly profit of $2.4 billion This content was published on In Q2 2025, UBS earned significantly more than in the same period of the previous year. Read more: UBS posts quarterly profit of $2.4 billion

“With this agreement, UBS has resolved another of Credit Suisse’s legacy issues in line with its intention to resolve legacy issues in a timely, fair and balanced manner and in the best interests of all stakeholders,” the bank writes. In the third quarter, UBS expects the agreement to make a positive contribution in the “Non-core and Legacy” area through the release of provisions that were recognised as part of the Credit Suisse takeover.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.